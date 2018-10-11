P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
IQCD holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 11 Oct 2018
Industries Qatar holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
IQCD holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2018
IQCD announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 08 Aug 2018
IQCD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 05 Mar 2018
IQCD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2018 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for IQCD (DSM) - 03 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for IQCD (DSM) - 25 Apr 2016
IQCD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 28 Feb 2016
IQCD holds its AGM on Feb 24, 2016 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2016
IQCD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for IQCD (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
