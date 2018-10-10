P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MRDS holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 10 Oct 2018
Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
MRDS    10 Oct 2018      6.70     0.10
