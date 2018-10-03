P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Qatar
QCFS holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 09 Oct 2018
Qatar Cinema & Film Distribution holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
QCFS holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (DSM) - 09 Oct 2018
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for QCFS (DSM) - 23 Oct 2016
QCFS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 01 Aug 2016
QCFS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 24 Apr 2016
QCFS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 16 Feb 2016
QCFS holds its AGM and EGM on Feb 15, 2016 (DSM) - 01 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for QCFS (DSM) - 21 Jan 2016
QCFS holds a Board meeting on January 20, 2016 (DSM) - 06 Jan 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for QCFS (DSM) - 22 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for QCFS (DSM) - 09 Aug 2015
