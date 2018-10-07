P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QIMD holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 07 Oct 2018
Qatar Industrial Manufacturinholds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018. g
Qatar Industrial Manufacturing QIMD    07 Oct 2018      42.10     0.00
QIMD acquires 33.33% of foreign partner stake (DSM) - 06 Sep 2018
QIMD acquires 33.3% of Qatar Plastic Products (DSM) - 29 Aug 2018
QIMD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DFM) - 14 Mar 2018
QIMD's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 25 Jul 2016
QIMD's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
QIMD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 14 Mar 2016
QIMD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 08 Feb 2016
QIMD holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2016 (DSM) - 18 Jan 2016
QIMD opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (DSM) - 03 Jan 2016
