QISI holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Qatar Islamic Insurance holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
More News of QISI
QISI holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (DSM) - 03 Oct 2018
QISI postpones General meeting to October 14, 2018 (DSM) - 12 Sep 2018
QISI postpones Extraordinary General meeting to September 11, 2018 (DSM) - 05 Sep 2018
QISI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 4, 2018 (DSM) - 15 Aug 2018
QISI announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Jul 2018
QISI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 29, 2016 (DSM) - 13 Nov 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QISI (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
QISI's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 12 Apr 2016
QISI holds its AGM and EGM on April 11, 2016 (DSM) - 27 Mar 2016
QISI's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 28 Jan 2016
» More News
