An affiliate of BRES signs contract to acquire 75% of Millennium Plaza Hotel and Health Club (DSM)
Date: 02 Oct 2018
Barwa Real Estate Company announced that affiliate company, Barwa Al Sadd signed a QAR 501,642,516 contrat to acquire 75% of Millennium Plaza Hotel and Health Club raising its stake to 100%.
More » Barwa Real Estate Company BRES    03 Oct 2018      35.40     0.65
An affiliate of BRES signs contract to acquire 75% of Millennium Plaza Hotel and Health Club (DSM) - 02 Oct 2018
BRES holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 27, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Feb 2018
BRES's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 04 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BRES (DSM) - 28 Apr 2016
BRES's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 16 Mar 2016
BRES holds a General meeting on March 15, 2016 (DSM) - 01 Mar 2016
BRES's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 22 Feb 2016
BRES signs a US$ 444.3 Mill finance contract (DSM) - 14 Jan 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for BRES (DSM) - 27 Oct 2015
BRES holds its BOD meeting on October 27, 2015 (DSM) - 19 Oct 2015
