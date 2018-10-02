P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ORDS holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 02 Oct 2018
Ooredoo holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
More » Ooredoo ORDS    02 Oct 2018      67.50     -0.30
More News of ORDS
ORDS holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (DSM) - 02 Oct 2018
ORDS announces USD 18,750,000 bonds maturity day (DSM) - 26 Sep 2018
ORDS announces resignation of CEO (DSM) - 26 Sep 2018
ORDS announces financial results for period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Jul 2018
ORDS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 05 Mar 2018
ORDS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 27 Jul 2016
ORDS signs a loan agreement at US$ 1 Bill (DSM) - 09 Jun 2016
ORDS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 28 Apr 2016
ORDS holds a Board meeting on April 27, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Apr 2016
ORDS's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 28 Mar 2016
