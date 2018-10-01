P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Qatar
MARK holds a Board meeting on October 15, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 01 Oct 2018
Masraf Al-Rayan holds a Board meeting on October 15, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
Masraf Al - Rayan MARK    01 Oct 2018      37.05     -0.16
More News of MARK
MARK holds a Board meeting on October 15, 2018 (DSM) - 01 Oct 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for MARK (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
MARK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MARK (DSM) - 18 Jul 2016
MARK's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 27 Jun 2016
MARK holds its EGM on June 16, 2016 (DSM) - 01 Jun 2016
MARK's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
MARK holds its BOD meeting on April 19, 2016 (DSM) - 05 Apr 2016
MARK announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 24 Feb 2016
MARK holds a General meeting on February 23, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
