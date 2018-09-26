P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCBK announces bond offering (DSM)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
Al Khalij Commercial Bank announced commencement of bonds program in Asia and Europe effective September 27, 2018. Bonds shall be offered in USD among program which includes a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) of a USD 2.5 Billion ceiling.
KCBK holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (DSM) - 25 Sep 2018
KCBK announces bond offering (DSM) - 25 Sep 2018
KCBK holds a General meeting on February 27, 2018 (DSM) - 11 Feb 2018
KCBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 27, 2017 (DSM) - 15 Nov 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
KCBK holds a Board meeting on April 19, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Apr 2016
KCBK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Feb 2016
KCBK holds its AGM and EGM on Feb 23, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
KCBK's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 21 Jan 2016
