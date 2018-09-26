P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QIBK holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
Qatar Islamic Bank holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
More » Qatar Islamic Bank QIBK    26 Sep 2018      137.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of QIBK
QIBK holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 (DSM) - 25 Sep 2018
QIBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Feb 2018
QIBK announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 22 Feb 2017
QIBK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
QIBK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 18 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QIBK (DSM) - 13 Apr 2016
QIBK announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 23 Feb 2016
QIBK holds its AGM on Feb 22, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for QIBK (DSM) - 20 Jan 2016
QIBK holds its BOD meeting on Jan 19, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center