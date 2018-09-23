P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ABQK holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Al-Ahli Bank holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
Al-Ahli Bank ABQK    23 Sep 2018      30.85     0.35
ABQK holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (DSM) - 24 Sep 2018
ABQK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for ABQK (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABQK (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
ABQK holds its BOD meeting on April 20, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Apr 2016
ABQK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 17 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ABQK (DSM) - 17 Jan 2016
ABQK holds its BOD meeting on Jan 14, 2016 (DSM) - 29 Dec 2015
ABQK's results of 9 months in 2015 (DSM) - 13 Oct 2015
ABQK holds a Board meeting on October 14, 2015 (DSM) - 29 Sep 2015
