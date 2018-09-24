P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CBQK holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 23 Sep 2018
Commercial Bank of Qatar holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
More » Commercial Bank of Qatar CBQK    24 Sep 2018      39.80     0.10
Advertisement
More News of CBQK
CBQK holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (DSM) - 23 Sep 2018
CBQK announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 17 Nov 2016
CBQK holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 16, 2016 (DSM) - 10 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for CBQK (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
CBQK appoints a CEO (DSM) - 04 Jul 2016
CBQK issues bonds at US$ 750 Mill (DSM) - 16 Jun 2016
CBQK's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 25 Apr 2016
CBQK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Mar 2016
CBQK is to issue bonds at QAR 2 Bill (DSM) - 07 Mar 2016
CBQK's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 28 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center