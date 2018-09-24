P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QNBK holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 23 Sep 2018
Qatar National Bank holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 to discuss financial statements of Quarter ending September 30, 2018.
More » Qatar National Bank QNBK    24 Sep 2018      175.00     -1.30
More News of QNBK
QNBK holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 (DSM) - 23 Sep 2018
Results for the Nine month 2016 for QNBK (DSM) - 11 Oct 2016
QNBK's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 12 Jul 2016
QNBK issues financial instruments at QAR 10 Bill (DSM) - 13 Jun 2016
QNBK secures a EURO 2.25 Billion syndicated loan (DSM) - 29 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QNBK (DSM) - 06 Apr 2016
QNBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 01 Feb 2016
QNBK holds its AGM and EGM on January 31, 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jan 2016
QNBK's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 13 Jan 2016
QNBK acquires a share in Finansbank - turkey (DSM) - 22 Dec 2015
