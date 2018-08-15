P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Search Company NewsCompany News

ZHCD announces financial statements of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 14 Aug 2018
Zad Holding Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 114.75 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.84 against a Net Profit of QAR 114.70 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.84 for same period last year.
More » Zad Holding Co. ZHCD    15 Aug 2018      90.80     -0.20
