ZHCD announces financial statements of First Half of 2018 (DSM) Date: 14 Aug 2018 Zad Holding Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 114.75 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.84 against a Net Profit of QAR 114.70 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 4.84 for same period last year.