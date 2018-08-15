MRDS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) Date: 13 Aug 2018 Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 16.20 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.140 against a Net Profit of QAR 13.45 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.166 for same period last year.