P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MRDS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 16.20 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.140 against a Net Profit of QAR 13.45 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.166 for same period last year.
More » Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development MRDS    15 Aug 2018      7.07     -0.08
Advertisement
More News of MRDS
MRDS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 13 Aug 2018
MRDS holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (DSM) - 29 Jul 2018
MRDS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 02 Aug 2016
MRDS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 20 Apr 2016
MRDS holds a Board meeting on April 19, 2016 (DSM) - 05 Apr 2016
MRDS's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 09 Mar 2016
MRDS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 02 Mar 2016
MRDS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 1, 2016 (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
MRDS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 27 Jan 2016
MRDS holds a Board meeting on January 26, 2016 (DSM) - 11 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center