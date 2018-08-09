P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QGMD announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 08 Aug 2018
Board of Directors of Qatari German for Medical Devices announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Loss amounted to QAR 4.40 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.38 against Loss of QAR 4.32 Mill and Loss per share QAR 0.37 for same period last year.

More » Qatari German For Medical Devices QGMD    09 Aug 2018      5.21     -0.02
