IGRD announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 06 Aug 2018
Investment Holding announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 23 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.28 against QAR 20 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.25 Mill for same period last year.
More » Investment Holding IGRD    08 Aug 2018      5.48     -0.04
