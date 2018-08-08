P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MCGS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 06 Aug 2018
Medicare Group announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to QAR 33.25 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.18 against QAR 32.59 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 1.16 Mill for same period last year.
More » Medicare Group MCGS    08 Aug 2018      68.25     1.09
