MPHC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) Date: 06 Aug 2018 Mesaieed announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Profit amounted to QAR 666 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.53 against Profit of QAR 469 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.37 for same period last year.