MPHC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM)
Date: 06 Aug 2018
Mesaieed announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Profit amounted to QAR 666 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.53 against Profit of QAR 469 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.37 for same period last year.
More » Mesaieed MPHC    08 Aug 2018      16.30     -0.30
MPHC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DSM) - 06 Aug 2018
MPHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 6, 2018 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2018
MPHC announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 10 Mar 2016
MPHC holds a General meeting on March 9, 2016 (DFM) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MPHC (DSM) - 08 Feb 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for MPHC (DSM) - 28 Oct 2015
MPHC holds its BOD meeting on October 27, 2015 (DSM) - 15 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for MPHC (DSM) - 06 Aug 2015
MPHC's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 17 Feb 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for MPHC (QE) - 03 Feb 2015
» More News
