P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
IGRD acquires remaining stake of Consolidated Engineering Systems (DSM)
Date: 02 Aug 2018
Investment Holding acquired remaining stake of 39.6% affiliate Consolidated Engineering Systems Company (CESCO) at QAR 188.5 Mill which was paid in cash. Deal turned CESCO into a wholly owned subsidiary of IGRD.
More » Investment Holding IGRD    02 Aug 2018      5.45     0.01
Advertisement
More News of IGRD
IGRD acquires remaining stake of Consolidated Engineering Systems (DSM) - 02 Aug 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center