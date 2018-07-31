ORDS announces financial results for period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Jul 2018 Ooredoo announced financial results for period ended June 30, 2018. Profit amounted to QAR 689 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.15 against profit of QAR 1.09 Billion and earnings per share QAR 3.42 for same period of last year.