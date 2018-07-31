P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QISI announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 30 Jul 2018
Qatar Islamic Insurance announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Profit amounted to QAR 41.115 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.40 against profit of QAR 36.067 Mill and earnings per share QAR 2.74 for same period of last year.
More » Qatar Islamic Insurance QISI    31 Jul 2018      54.00     0.80
Advertisement
More News of QISI
QISI announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Jul 2018
QISI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 29, 2016 (DSM) - 13 Nov 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QISI (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
QISI's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 12 Apr 2016
QISI holds its AGM and EGM on April 11, 2016 (DSM) - 27 Mar 2016
QISI's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 28 Jan 2016
QISI holds a Board meeting on January 27, 2016 (DSM) - 13 Jan 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for QISI (DSM) - 25 Oct 2015
QISI holds its BOD meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 06 Oct 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for QISI (DSM) - 10 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center