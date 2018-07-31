QISI announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Jul 2018 Qatar Islamic Insurance announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Profit amounted to QAR 41.115 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 2.40 against profit of QAR 36.067 Mill and earnings per share QAR 2.74 for same period of last year.