P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AKHI announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 30 Jul 2018
Al Khaleej Takaful Group announced financial results for period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit amounted to QAR 7.75 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.30 against net profit of QAR 16.45 Mill and earnings per share QAR 0.64 for same period of last year.
More » Al Khaleej Takaful Group AKHI    30 Jul 2018      11.09     0.29
Advertisement
More News of AKHI
AKHI announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM) - 30 Jul 2018
AKHI holds a General meeting on March 13, 2018 (DSM) - 26 Oct 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for AKHI (DSM) - 02 Aug 2016
AKHI announces resignation of CEO (DSM) - 17 Apr 2016
AKHI's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 22 Mar 2016
AKHI holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 21, 2016 (DSM) - 24 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AKHI (DSM) - 16 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for AKHI (DSM) - 20 Oct 2015
AKHI holds a Board meeting on October 20, 2015 (DSM) - 08 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for AKHI (DSM) - 02 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center