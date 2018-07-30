AKHI announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (DSM) Date: 30 Jul 2018 Al Khaleej Takaful Group announced financial results for period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit amounted to QAR 7.75 Mill and Earnings per share QAR 0.30 against net profit of QAR 16.45 Mill and earnings per share QAR 0.64 for same period of last year.