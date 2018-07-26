P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DBIS announces results of Board meeting (DSM)
Date: 25 Jul 2018
Dlala Holding announced financial results of period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit amounted to QAR 1.344 Mill against net profit of QAR 12.841 Mill for same period last year.
Dlala Holding DBIS    26 Jul 2018      15.00     0.05
