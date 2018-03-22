P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MCGS announces results of General meeting (DSM)
Date: 21 Mar 2018
Medicare Group announced results of General meeting held on March 20, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 4 cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for 2018/2021 round.
More » Medicare Group MCGS    22 Mar 2018      72.57     -0.44
Advertisement
More News of MCGS
MCGS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 21 Mar 2018
MCGS announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 24 Nov 2016
MCGS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 21 Apr 2016
MCGS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 30 Mar 2016
MCGS holds a General meeting on March 14, 2016 (DSM) - 28 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MCGS (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
MCGS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 16, 2016 (DSM) - 01 Feb 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for MCGS (DSM) - 26 Oct 2015
MCGS holds its BOD meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 11 Oct 2015
MCGS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 18 Mar 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center