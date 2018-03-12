P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QGRI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM)
Date: 14 Mar 2018
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 12, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 2.2 cash dividends per share. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law 11/2015.
QGRI    12 Mar 2018      47.40     1.40
