P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
IQCD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM)
Date: 05 Mar 2018
Industries Qatar announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 4, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 5 cash dividends per share as well as suggested amendments to the Company Statute.
More » Industries Qatar IQCD    05 Mar 2018      96.00     -8.08
Advertisement
More News of IQCD
IQCD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 05 Mar 2018
IQCD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2018 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for IQCD (DSM) - 03 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for IQCD (DSM) - 25 Apr 2016
IQCD announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 28 Feb 2016
IQCD holds its AGM on Feb 24, 2016 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2016
IQCD's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for IQCD (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
IQCD holds its BOD meeting on October 28, 2015 (DSM) - 15 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for IQCD (DSM) - 03 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
06 Mar Mesaieed
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center