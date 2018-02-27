QATI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) Date: 27 Feb 2018 Qatar Insurance announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on February 25, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 1.5 cash dividends per share as well as 3 Bonus shares for each 20 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.