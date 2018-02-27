P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QATI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM)
Date: 27 Feb 2018
Qatar Insurance announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on February 25, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 1.5 cash dividends per share as well as 3 Bonus shares for each 20 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.
More » Qatar Insurance QATI    27 Feb 2018      39.50     -1.80
Advertisement
More News of QATI
QATI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 27 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for QATI (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for QATI (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
QATI's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 22 Feb 2016
QATI holds its AGM and EGM on Feb 21, 2016 (DSM) - 02 Feb 2016
QATI's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 20 Jan 2016
QATI holds its BOD meeting on Jan 19, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Jan 2016
QATI's BOD meeting resolutions (DSM) - 13 Dec 2015
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for QATI (DSM) - 25 Oct 2015
QATI holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 06 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center