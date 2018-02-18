IQCD holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2018 (DSM) Date: 18 Feb 2018 Industries Qatar holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2018, to be postponed to March 11, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute QAR 5 cash dividends per share and proposed amendments to the Company Statute.