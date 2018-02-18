P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QOIS holds a General meeting on March 19, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 18 Feb 2018
Qatar Oman Investment Company holds a General meeting on March 19, 2018, to be postponed to March 26, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute QAR 0.50 cash dividends per share and elect Board Members for round 2018/2020.
