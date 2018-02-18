P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NLCS holds a General meeting on March 5, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 18 Feb 2018
National Leasing Holding holds a General meeting on March 5, 2018, to be postponed to March 12, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute QAR 0.50 cash dividends per share and elect Board Members.
More » National Leasing Holding NLCS    18 Feb 2018      10.54     0.26
Advertisement
More News of NLCS
NLCS holds a General meeting on March 5, 2018 (DSM) - 18 Feb 2018
NLCS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Feb 2018
NLCS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 22 Feb 2017
NLCS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 21 Jul 2016
NLCS's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 12 May 2016
NLCS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
NLCS holds a General meeting on February 14, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Jan 2016
NLCS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 26 Jan 2016
NLCS holds a Board meeting on January 21, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for NLCS (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center