MPHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 6, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 18 Feb 2018
Mesaieed holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 6, 2018, to be postponed to March 13, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute QAR 0.70 cash dividends per share and proposed amendments to the Company Statute.
More » Mesaieed MPHC    18 Feb 2018      14.08     -0.03
