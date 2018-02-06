ABQK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM) Date: 04 Feb 2018 Al-Ahli Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 10% cash dividends as well as 5% grant shares. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly. Bank Charter shall also be amended to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.