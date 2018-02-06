P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ABQK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 04 Feb 2018
Al-Ahli Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 10% cash dividends as well as 5% grant shares. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly. Bank Charter shall also be amended to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.
More » Al-Ahli Bank ABQK    06 Feb 2018      31.01     -2.19
Advertisement
More News of ABQK
ABQK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Feb 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for ABQK (DSM) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABQK (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
ABQK holds its BOD meeting on April 20, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Apr 2016
ABQK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 17 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ABQK (DSM) - 17 Jan 2016
ABQK holds its BOD meeting on Jan 14, 2016 (DSM) - 29 Dec 2015
ABQK's results of 9 months in 2015 (DSM) - 13 Oct 2015
ABQK holds a Board meeting on October 14, 2015 (DSM) - 29 Sep 2015
ABQK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 22 Feb 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center