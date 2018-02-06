QIBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2018 (DSM) Date: 04 Feb 2018 Qatar Islamic Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2018, to be postponed to February 28, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute QAR 5 cash dividends per share and amend the Bank Charter to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.