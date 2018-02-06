P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NLCS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 04 Feb 2018
National Leasing Holding holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018, to be postponed to March 5, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to confirm to Corporate Governance Law.
More News of NLCS
NLCS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 20, 2018 (DSM) - 04 Feb 2018
NLCS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 22 Feb 2017
NLCS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 21 Jul 2016
NLCS's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 12 May 2016
NLCS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
NLCS holds a General meeting on February 14, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Jan 2016
NLCS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 26 Jan 2016
NLCS holds a Board meeting on January 21, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for NLCS (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
NLCS holds its BOD meeting on October 29, 2015 (DSM) - 13 Oct 2015
» More News
