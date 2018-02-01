P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MERS holds a Board meeting on February 27, 2018 (DSM)
Date: 01 Feb 2018
Almeera Consumer Goods Company holds a Board meeting on February 27, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
Almeera Consumer Goods Company MERS    01 Feb 2018      153.00     0.00
More News of MERS
MERS holds a Board meeting on February 27, 2018 (DSM) - 01 Feb 2018
MERS announces resignation of CEO (DSM) - 16 Nov 2016
MERS postpones Extraordinary General meeting to October 5, 2016 (DSM) - 05 Sep 2016
MERS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 31, 2016 (DSM) - 17 Aug 2016
MERS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 17, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Jul 2016
MERS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 27 Apr 2016
MERS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 29 Mar 2016
MERS holds its AGM on March 28, 2016 (DSM) - 02 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MERS (DSM) - 22 Feb 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for MERS (DSM) - 27 Oct 2015
