KCBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 27, 2017 (DSM)
Date: 15 Nov 2017
Al Khalij Commercial Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 27, 2017, to be postponed to November 29, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum, to discuss amending a number of clauses of the Bank Charter.
Al Khalij Commercial Bank KCBK    15 Nov 2017      12.05     -0.25
More News of KCBK
KCBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 27, 2017 (DSM) - 15 Nov 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KCBK (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
KCBK holds a Board meeting on April 19, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Apr 2016
KCBK's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Feb 2016
KCBK holds its AGM and EGM on Feb 23, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
KCBK's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 21 Jan 2016
KCBK holds a Board meeting on January 20, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Jan 2016
KCBK holds its BOD meeting on December 16, 2015 (DSM) - 30 Nov 2015
Results for the third quarter 2015 for KCBK (DSM) - 21 Oct 2015
» More News
