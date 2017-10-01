P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Search Company NewsCompany News
VFQS holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2017 (DSM)
Date: 10 Sep 2017
Vodafone Qatar holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2017. Board Members shall discuss a number of items pertaining to the company's business and call for an Extraordinary General meeting.
Vodafone Qatar VFQS    01 Oct 2017      8.43     -0.07
VFQS holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2017 (DSM) - 10 Sep 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for VFQS (DSM) - 27 Jul 2016
VFQS holds its AGM and EGM on July 25, 2016 (DSM) - 19 Jun 2016
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for VFQS (DSM) - 17 May 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for VFQS (DSM) - 26 Jan 2016
VFQS holds its BOD meeting on Jan 26, 2016 (DSM) - 04 Jan 2016
VFQS appoints a CEO (DSM) - 01 Dec 2015
Semi annual results of VFQS (DSM) - 12 Nov 2015
VFQS holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2015 (DSM) - 19 Oct 2015
Results of 3 months ended on June 30, 2015 for VFQS (DSM) - 30 Jul 2015
» More News
