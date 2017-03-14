P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QGTS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
Qatar Gas Transport - Nakilat announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on March 12, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 1 cash dividends per share and amended a number of clauses of the Company Statute.
More » Qatar Gas Transport - Nakilat QGTS    14 Mar 2017      21.61     -0.02
Advertisement
More News of QGTS
QGTS announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (DSM) - 14 Mar 2017
QGTS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 13 Jul 2016
QGTS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DSM) - 19 Apr 2016
QGTS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 16 Mar 2016
QGTS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 21 Feb 2016
Results for the third quarter 2015 for QGTS (DSM) - 22 Oct 2015
QGTS bonds affirmed as "Stable" perspective (DSM) - 20 Oct 2015
QGTS holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2015 (DSM) - 12 Oct 2015
QGTS's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 08 Sep 2015
QGTS postpones Extraordinary General meeting to September 7, 2015 (DSM) - 03 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
14 Mar Qatar First Bank
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
14 Mar Qatar First Bank
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center