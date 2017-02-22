P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeQatar HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
QOIS holds a General meeting on March 8, 2017 (DSM)
Date: 22 Feb 2017
Qatar Oman Investment Company holds a General meeting on March 8, 2017, to be postponed to March 20, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 50 Dirhams dividends per share.
More » Qatar Oman Investment Company QOIS    22 Feb 2017      10.35     0.24
Advertisement
More News of QOIS
QOIS holds a General meeting on March 8, 2017 (DSM) - 22 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for QOIS (DSM) - 25 Jul 2016
QOIS's AGM and EGM resolutions (DSM) - 14 Mar 2016
QOIS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 13, 2016 (DSM) - 07 Feb 2016
QOIS holds its BOD meeting on Jan 24, 2016 (DSM) - 06 Jan 2016
Results for the 3rd quarter of 2015 for QOIS (DSM) - 25 Oct 2015
QOIS holds its BOD meeting on October 25, 2015 (DSM) - 08 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for QOIS (DSM) - 10 Aug 2015
QOIS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 24 Mar 2015
QOIS holds its AGM on March 23, 2015 (DSM) - 22 Feb 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center