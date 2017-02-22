P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QIBK announces results of General meeting (DSM)
Date: 22 Feb 2017
Qatar Islamic Bank announced results of General meeting held on February 21, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 4.75 cash dividends per share and to raise ceiling of permanent Sukuk of first tranche of capital from QAR 5 Billion to QAR 7.5 Billion. Shareholders also selected Board Members for next 3-year round (2017/2019).
Qatar Islamic Bank QIBK    22 Feb 2017      102.00     -4.80
