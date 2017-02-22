P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NLCS announces results of General meeting (DSM)
Date: 22 Feb 2017
National Leasing Holding announced results of General meeting held on February 21, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of QAR 0.50 cash dividends per share.
National Leasing Holding NLCS    22 Feb 2017      15.20     -0.40
More News of NLCS
NLCS announces results of General meeting (DSM) - 22 Feb 2017
NLCS's results of 1st half 2016 (DSM) - 21 Jul 2016
NLCS's EGM resolutions (DSM) - 12 May 2016
NLCS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 15 Feb 2016
NLCS holds a General meeting on February 14, 2016 (DSM) - 31 Jan 2016
NLCS's financial results of 2015 (DSM) - 26 Jan 2016
NLCS holds a Board meeting on January 21, 2016 (DSM) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the Third Quarter 2015 for NLCS (DSM) - 29 Oct 2015
NLCS holds its BOD meeting on October 29, 2015 (DSM) - 13 Oct 2015
NLCS's AGM resolutions (DSM) - 25 Feb 2015
» More News
