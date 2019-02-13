P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeMuscat HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ORDS announces results of Board meeting (MSM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Ooredoo announced results of Board meeting held on February 6, 2019. Board Members approved financial statements of year ended December 31, 2018 and recommended the distribution of 45 Baizas cash dividends per share.
More » Ooredoo ORDS    13 Feb 2019      0.550     0.000
Advertisement
More News of ORDS
ORDS announces results of Board meeting (MSM) - 07 Feb 2019
ORDS announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 15 Oct 2018
ORDS announces resignation of CEO (MSM) - 12 Sep 2018
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ORDS (MSM) - 29 Oct 2015
NWRS appoints a new CEO (MSM) - 23 Oct 2013
NWRS calls for a General Meeting (MSM) - 11 Mar 2013
NWRS recommends distribution of dividends for 2012 (MSM) - 21 Feb 2013
NWRS signs two insurance facilities agreements (MSM) - 19 Feb 2013
NWRS's results of financial year 2012 (MSM) - 28 Jan 2013
NWRS signs a new Finance Agreement (MSM) - 23 Jan 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center