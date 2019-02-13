P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeMuscat HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AAIT announces financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Al Anwar Holding announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Loss amounted to OMR 32.00 and Loss per share 166 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 3.872.000 and Earnings per share 179 Baizas for same period previous year.
More » Al Anwar Holding AAIT    13 Feb 2019      0.085     -0.001
Advertisement
More News of AAIT
AAIT announces financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) - 07 Feb 2019
AAIT announces financial results of six months period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 13 Nov 2018
AAIT announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (MSM) - 05 Aug 2018
AAIT's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (MSM) - 17 May 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for AAIT (MSM) - 12 Aug 2015
AAIT announces results of General meeting (MSM) - 21 Jun 2015
AAIT sells full stake at Taageer Finance Co. (MSM) - 05 Aug 2014
AAIT announces results of General meeting (MSM) - 17 Jun 2014
AAIT announces resignation of a Board Member (MSM) - 06 Jan 2014
AAIT announces results of General meeting (MSM) - 02 Jun 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center