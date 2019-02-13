AAIT announces financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) Date: 07 Feb 2019 Al Anwar Holding announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Loss amounted to OMR 32.00 and Loss per share 166 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 3.872.000 and Earnings per share 179 Baizas for same period previous year.