ATMI announces transfer of shares (MSM) Date: 21 Jan 2019 Al Jazeera Steel Products Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 20, 2019, the transfer of 31,224,490 shares of Sheikh Suhail Salem Abdullah Al Makheeli Bahwan representing 25% of capital to Sheikha Amal Suhail Salem Abdullah Al Makheeli Bahwan raising her stake from 26% to 63,697,960 shares representing 51% of capital.