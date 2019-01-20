NGCI announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) Date: 16 Jan 2019 National Gas announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 262.200 Mill and Earnings per share 0.004 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 696.053 Mill and Earnings per share 0.010 Baizas for same period of previous year.