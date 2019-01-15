P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UFCI announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 15 Jan 2019
United Finance announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 755 Mill and Earnings per share 0.002 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 1,023 Mill and Earnings per share 0.003 Baizas for same period of previous year.
United Finance UFCI    15 Jan 2019      0.092     0.005
