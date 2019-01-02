P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OUIS announces preliminary financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 15 Jan 2019
Oman United Insurance announced preliminary financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 3,134,711 and Earnings per share 0.031 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 3,344,706 and Earnings per share 0.033 Baizas for same period of previous year.
