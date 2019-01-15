AJSS announces preliminary financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) Date: 15 Jan 2019 Al Jazeira Services announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Loss amounted to OMR 5,122,347 and Loss per share 046 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 1,620,255 and Earnings per share 0.015 Baizas for same period previous year.

