AJSS announces preliminary financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 15 Jan 2019
Al Jazeira Services announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Loss amounted to OMR 5,122,347 and Loss per share 046 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 1,620,255 and Earnings per share 0.015 Baizas for same period previous year.
More » Al Jazeira Services AJSS    15 Jan 2019      0.108     -0.007
