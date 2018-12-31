P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ONES announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 15 Jan 2019
Oman National for Engineering and Investment announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 1,286,841 and Earnings per share 0.012 Baizas against OMR 1,539,199 and Earnings per share 0.014 Baizas for same period previous year.
More » Oman National for Engineering and Investment ONES    31 Dec 2018      0.159     0.002
